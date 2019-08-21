Hearing set to resolve labor dispute over bankrupt Blackjewel's 'hot goods'

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of coal producer Blackjewel LLC has agreed to hold a hearing on Friday so the U.S. Labor Department can argue some of the company’s coal was produced illegally and should be prevented from being transported across state lines.

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, West Virginia, in an order on Tuesday approved an Aug. 14 motion by the department calling for an expedited hearing to argue for halting some of Blackjewel’s coal shipments in Virginia.

