IN BRIEF: Bankrupt Blackjewel gets court OK to sell coal mine to Contura

Blackjewel LLC on Friday won bankruptcy court approval for a deal to sell a metallurgical coal mine in West Virginia for roughly $6 million to Contura Energy Inc, which also wants to buy two of the coal producer’s mines in Wyoming.

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in an order approving the sale said he found the deal for the Pax mine in the best interests of Blackjewel as no other bid was made for the mine at the company’s Aug. 1 auction.

