Blackjewel LLC lender United Bank warned in a filing on Wednesday it could object to the bankrupt coal producer’s planned sale of two Wyoming mines.

Coal producer Contura Energy had planned on buying the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines for more than $33.7 million but on Sept. 18 said it would instead give $90 million in cash to FM Coal affiliate Eagle Specialty Materials to acquire them.

