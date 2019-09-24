IN BRIEF: Blackjewel proposes escrow account to settle wage fight with Labor Department

Blackjewel LLC has asked the judge overseeing its bankruptcy to allow it to ship coal that the U.S. government labeled “hot goods” and halted en route over a wage dispute.

Blackjewel in a filing on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, West Virginia, said it urgently needs to sell the coal to raise funds for paying at least some of the $1.4 million in backpay it owes. The company needs U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frank Volk to enter an injunction permitting the coal to be transported.

