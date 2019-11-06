IN BRIEF: Blackjewel's ERISA obligations are also administrative claims, says DOL

The U.S. Labor Department in a filing on Wednesday proposed an order requiring coal producer Blackjewel LLC prioritize paying claims stemming from unpaid welfare and pension obligations as a cost of its bankruptcy.

The proposed order filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia would establish the obligations related to welfare and pension plans subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act as administrative expenses incurred during Blackjewel’s bankruptcy.

