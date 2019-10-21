Kentucky says bankrupt Blackjewel must pay fine for not paying workers

Kentucky has asked the judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Blackjewel LLC to lift the stay in the case so it may assess a fine on the coal producer for not paying 705 employees in the state.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet, the state’s labor department, in a motion filed on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, said it should be allowed to enforce the $705,000 citation it lodged against Blackjewel in August for not compensating employees for their work just before the company sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 1.

