Labor Dept says Blackjewel liquidation needs to pay health claims

Bankrupt coal producer Blackjewel LLC must pay unpaid employee health claims for its planned liquidation to proceed, the U.S. Labor Department said in a filing on Wednesday.

The department in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia said it would not object to Blackjewel’s Oct. 24 motion seeking an order allowing the company to terminate insurance agreements, including healthcare insurance contracts.

