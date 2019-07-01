Mounting troubles push coal producer Blackjewel into Chapter 11

Coal producer Blackjewel LLC sought bankruptcy protection on Monday to buy time to reorganize or find a buyer, citing its inability to refinance debt and challenges such as rising black-lung costs as demand for thermal coal sags.

Blackjewel in papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia said its finances are so strained it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy without enough cash to operate and urgently needs court approval of a debtor-in-possession loan of up to $20 million.

