February 16, 2018 / 3:11 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Pachulski selected to represent Bon-Ton creditors' committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 -

Bon-Ton Stores Inc’s unsecured creditors’ committee has selected Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones to represent their interests in the retailer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a formation meeting on Thursday, Pachulski attorney Brad Sandler told Reuters.

York, Pennsylvania-based Bon-Ton, one of the largest U.S. department store operators, became the first major brick-and-mortar retailer this year to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors owed more than $1 billion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F5u5IC

