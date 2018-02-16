Pachulski selected to represent Bon-Ton creditors' committee

Feb 15 -

Bon-Ton Stores Inc’s unsecured creditors’ committee has selected Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones to represent their interests in the retailer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a formation meeting on Thursday, Pachulski attorney Brad Sandler told Reuters.

York, Pennsylvania-based Bon-Ton, one of the largest U.S. department store operators, became the first major brick-and-mortar retailer this year to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors owed more than $1 billion.

