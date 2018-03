Bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc is seeking to block a potential bid by investors with nearly $252 million of its notes from making an offer for its assets if the company chooses to pursue a sale.

Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, marking the first filing of 2018 by a major brink-and-mortar retailer, to pursue a reorganization or potential sale.

