FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 28, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Bon-Ton facing bid to lift bankruptcy stay for harassment lawsuit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A former Bon-Ton Stores Inc employee wants to lift the retailer’s bankruptcy stay to pursue a harassment lawsuit stemming from menacing behavior that was inadequately addressed by the company, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.

Former Bon-Ton employee Ronada Vargas said in the papers she wants to pursue a jury trial against the department store chain in Ohio court for not taking appropriate action after she reported harassment by coworker Darius Love to supervisors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E2x0zF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.