Bon-Ton facing bid to lift bankruptcy stay for harassment lawsuit

A former Bon-Ton Stores Inc employee wants to lift the retailer’s bankruptcy stay to pursue a harassment lawsuit stemming from menacing behavior that was inadequately addressed by the company, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.

Former Bon-Ton employee Ronada Vargas said in the papers she wants to pursue a jury trial against the department store chain in Ohio court for not taking appropriate action after she reported harassment by coworker Darius Love to supervisors.

