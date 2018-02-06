In bankruptcy Bon-Ton will press plan for smaller store count

Bon-Ton Stores Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, the new year’s first filing by a major brick and mortar retailer grappling with the growing online shopping threat. The department store chain will advance plans for paring store counts as part of a reorganization or potential sale.

“Bon-Ton, with a significant geographic operating footprint and operating presence, is dependent on store traffic, which has decreased as customers shift increasingly toward online retailers,” Michael Culhane, Bon Ton’s executive vice president-chief financial officer said in court papers.

