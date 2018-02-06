FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 6, 2018 / 3:00 AM / in 33 minutes

In bankruptcy Bon-Ton will press plan for smaller store count

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bon-Ton Stores Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, the new year’s first filing by a major brick and mortar retailer grappling with the growing online shopping threat. The department store chain will advance plans for paring store counts as part of a reorganization or potential sale.

“Bon-Ton, with a significant geographic operating footprint and operating presence, is dependent on store traffic, which has decreased as customers shift increasingly toward online retailers,” Michael Culhane, Bon Ton’s executive vice president-chief financial officer said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FRBjyX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.