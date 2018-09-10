L'Oreal acquires customer data from bankrupt retailer Bon-Ton

The U.S. subsidiary of cosmetics maker L’Oreal Group on Monday won court approval to buy beauty product customer data from bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc for nearly $313,000.

Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved the sale after a court-appointed privacy ombudsman released a report last week signing off on the deal. L’Oreal emerged as top bidder for the data in a July auction of Bon-Ton intellectual property.

