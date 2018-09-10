FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 8:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

L'Oreal acquires customer data from bankrupt retailer Bon-Ton

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. subsidiary of cosmetics maker L’Oreal Group on Monday won court approval to buy beauty product customer data from bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc for nearly $313,000.

Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved the sale after a court-appointed privacy ombudsman released a report last week signing off on the deal. L’Oreal emerged as top bidder for the data in a July auction of Bon-Ton intellectual property.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x8hSjR

