Bouchard Transportation nets bankruptcy loan access, aims to mend Coast Guard relations

Petroleum barge company Bouchard Transportation has obtained bankruptcy court approval to access part of a $60 million loan to fund its operations while in Chapter 11.

During a video hearing on Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the company’s use of $29 million of the loan on an interim basis. The hearing occurred nearly a month after Bouchard, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to stave off foreclosure sales of some of its vessels.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3knDu2b