Bankruptcy judge skeptical Boy Scouts' effort to curtail ads to abuse victims

The Boy Scouts of America will likely have to scale back their attempt to halt what they say are misleading attorney advertisements aimed at sexual abuse victims after a judge deemed the request too broad.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware heard the request from the Boy Scouts’ lawyers at Sidley Austin, during a telephonic hearing on Monday but said she needed more time before issuing a formal ruling. She did, however, say she is “not inclined to issue the blanket type of order” requested because it could encompass advertisements that are neither misleading nor deceptive.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YTAmlX