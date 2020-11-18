Boy Scouts aim for summer 2021 bankruptcy exit as sexual abuse claims hit 95,000

Boy Scouts of America is aiming to emerge from bankruptcy next summer with a deal that will address 95,000 sexual abuse claims filed against the organization, a lawyer for the group said on Wednesday.

The statement came from Boy Scouts attorney Jessica Boelter of White & Case during a telephonic hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware. Boelter told the judge that the organization, which filed for bankruptcy in February amid growing sexual abuse litigation, is running low on money. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a “very complicated operational challenge” that has caused revenues to drop significantly this year, she said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pFF5TQ