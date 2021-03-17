Boy Scouts bankruptcy judge bemoans 'staggering' legal fees

The judge overseeing the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy has urged lawyers involved in the Chapter 11 case to resolve the remaining roadblocks to the youth organization’s emergence from bankruptcy and compensation of sex abuse survivors as soon as possible, decrying the growing legal fees that the group has incurred.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware made her comments during a remote hearing on Wednesday in which the Boy Scouts’ lawyers at White & Case reiterated the need for the organization to exit Chapter 11 by the end of the summer because funds are running low. Jessica Lauria of White & Case told Silverstein that the Boy Scouts have racked up nearly $100 million in professional fees since the bankruptcy began in February 2020, a figure that will likely reach $150 million by August, Lauria said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lyNdnK