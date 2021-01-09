Boy Scouts can't keep $667 million off the table, victims' group says

A committee representing Boy Scouts sex abuse victims on Friday argued that $667 million worth of the youth organization’s assets must be made available to pay creditors, including the victims.

The victims’ committee, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, made its statements in court papers in the Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy case, which is pending in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The organization, represented by White & Case, has said that it is working to develop a deal to compensate victims of sex abuse as part of the bankruptcy.

