Boy Scouts' insurers question 'implausibly large' numbers of sex abuse claims

Insurers who may be on the hook for the Boy Scouts of America’s liabilities stemming from sex abuse allegations are looking to investigate the validity of what they say are “implausibly large” numbers of claims filed in the youth organization’s bankruptcy case.

The insurers, affiliates of Hartford Financial Services Group and Chubb Ltd, allege in court papers filed on Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court that several plaintiffs’ firms have conducted an “extraordinary claim-mining operation” that has resulted in some sex abuse claims that “are deficient on their face.” The insurers, represented by O’Melveny & Myers and WilmerHale, are seeking court approval to investigate some of the claims and to question several claimants’ lawyers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2NpY1r5 (Reporting by Maria Chutchian)