Boy Scouts insurers urge judge to let them investigate some sex abuse claims

Insurers facing potentially massive liabilities stemming from the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy made their case on Wednesday that more information is needed about sex abuse claims filed against the youth organization to determine whether some of the claims are fraudulent.

During a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware heard arguments from lawyers at O’Melveny & Myers, Shipman & Goodwin and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, who represent the insurers, affiliates of Chubb Ltd and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The insurers are seeking approval of their motions to question some people who filed sex abuse claims that they flagged as potentially invalid, as well as lawyers at plaintiffs firms that represent thousands of claimants, saying the information is critical to determining how many legitimate claims exist.

