Boy Scouts offer settlement to resolve sex abuse claims in bankruptcy court

The Boy Scouts of America have proposed a settlement trust for victims of sexual abuse that would be funded through a mix of cash, artwork, certain oil and gas interests and other assets.

The proposal came as part of the youth organization’s reorganization plan filed on Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Boy Scouts, represented by White & Case in the bankruptcy, hope to use the plan and proposed settlement to pave its way out of Chapter 11 by this fall.

