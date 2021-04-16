Boy Scouts reach $650 million deal with insurer to cover sex abuse claims

The Boy Scouts of America on Friday announced an agreement whereby one of its insurers will contribute $650 million to cover sex abuse claims filed against the youth organization.

The money from the insurer, an affiliate of Hartford Financial Services Group, will be put towards a trust set up for the survivors, according to a statement from the Boy Scouts. In exchange, the national organization, represented by White & Case, and its local councils would fully release Hartford, represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, from any obligation under the relevant policies, which it said in a press release on Friday were mostly issued in the 1970s.

