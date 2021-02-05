Boy Scouts sex abuse survivors group accuses insurers of 'ugly games'

A group representing Boy Scouts of America sex abuse survivors is urging a judge to reject insurers’ requests for more details about the survivors’ claims filed in the youth organization’s bankruptcy case.

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, represented by Brown Rudnick, made its statements in court papers filed on Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The group called the insurers’ request for more information about the sex abuse claims “wasteful and ugly games” and a delay tactic “to prevent the [Boy Scouts] from reorganizing on terms that treat sexual abuse victims fairly.”

