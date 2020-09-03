Boy Scouts survivors' committee questions law firms' role in bankruptcy

A dispute among two groups representing Boy Scouts of America’s sexual abuse victims intensified this week following attempts by one of them to get a seat at the table in the organization’s bankruptcy proceedings.

In court papers filed Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Delaware, the group tasked with representing survivors in the Chapter 11 case, known as the tort claimants’ committee and represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, questioned the validity of the other calling itself the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice. The coalition, represented by Brown Rudnick, has asked a judge to let it participate in mediation sessions aimed at producing a settlement between the Boy Scouts and the survivors.

