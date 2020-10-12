Local Boy Scout councils balk at victim group's demand for personal information

Local Boy Scout councils are opposing requests from a victims group for personal information about troop members and adult supervisors, saying the request made as part of the organization’s bankruptcy proceedings raises privacy concerns and that the information could be used for improper purposes.

An ad hoc group of local councils, represented by DLA Piper and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, filed an objection to the request on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, ahead of a hearing on the matter scheduled for Wednesday. The request comes from the tort claimants’ committee, which represents sexual abuse victims in the Boy Scouts of America’s Chapter 11 proceeding.

