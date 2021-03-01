Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

HOUSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Texas’s largest and oldest electric power cooperative on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court, citing a $1.8 billion bill from the state’s grid operator tied to the winter storm blackout.

Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc made the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Houston. It is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges for power and fees during a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Christopher Cushing)