The equity committee of Breitburn Energy Partners LP sought on Monday a court order allowing it to investigate the value of the bankrupt energy producer, which it accused of trying to stiff its public unit holders.

The committee said it has been informally seeking documents from Breitburn regarding the value of its assets since March and has yet to receive any.

