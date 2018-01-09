FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt oil producer Breitburn urges Chapter 11 confirmation

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oil and gas producer Breitburn Energy Partners Inc said on Tuesday it is ready to wrap up its long-running bankruptcy with support for its restructuring plan from creditors holding more than $3 billion in debt and claims.

The plan stems from recent mediation and marks the culmination of more than 18 months in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy that was one of the most complex filed by an energy producer during the industry’s recent slump, Breitburn said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CZkpRz

