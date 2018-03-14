Breitburn improves recovery for noteholders to push Ch. 11 plan

A lawyer for Breitburn Energy Partners LP said in court papers on Wednesday the oil and gas producer has tweaked its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, which has a confirmation hearing later this month, by improving recoveries for some of its noteholders.

The revisions came after the lawyer, Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, said in court on Monday that Breitburn had reached an agreement with its holdout creditors over its $3 billion bankruptcy exit plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pcrplI