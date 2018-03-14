FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 14, 2018 / 11:16 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Breitburn improves recovery for noteholders to push Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A lawyer for Breitburn Energy Partners LP said in court papers on Wednesday the oil and gas producer has tweaked its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, which has a confirmation hearing later this month, by improving recoveries for some of its noteholders.

The revisions came after the lawyer, Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, said in court on Monday that Breitburn had reached an agreement with its holdout creditors over its $3 billion bankruptcy exit plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pcrplI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.