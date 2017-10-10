Breitburn mulls tweak to Ch. 11 plan amid row over Permian assets

Hoping to calm its unsecured creditors, bankrupt Breitburn Energy Partners LP said in court papers on Monday it may file a restructuring plan with a “fiduciary out” to entertain alternatives to a planned rights offering.

The bankrupt energy producer said it expects to file its Chapter 11 plan on Wednesday, a day before a hearing at which it will defend its bid for more time to have the sole right to file a restructuring plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xxXzth