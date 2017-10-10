FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Breitburn mulls tweak to Ch. 11 plan amid row over Permian assets
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 10, 2017 / 11:51 PM / in 9 days

Breitburn mulls tweak to Ch. 11 plan amid row over Permian assets

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Hoping to calm its unsecured creditors, bankrupt Breitburn Energy Partners LP said in court papers on Monday it may file a restructuring plan with a “fiduciary out” to entertain alternatives to a planned rights offering.

The bankrupt energy producer said it expects to file its Chapter 11 plan on Wednesday, a day before a hearing at which it will defend its bid for more time to have the sole right to file a restructuring plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xxXzth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.