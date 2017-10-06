Unsolicited bidder, creditors push Breitburn to sell assets

Diamondback Energy has raised its unsolicited offer to $725 million for Texas assets of bankrupt Breitburn Energy Partners LP, which has prompted the energy producer’s unsecured creditors to push for a deal, according to court papers on Wednesday.

Diamondback on Tuesday informed Breitburn it is willing to raise its offer from $675 million to acquire assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin, where investment activity surged after oil prices rebounded from below $30 a barrel early last year.

