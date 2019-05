Helicopter services provider Bristow Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Saturday, succumbing to less business from the oil and gas industry that has also pushed others in its market to seek court-supervised reorganizations.

Publicly traded Bristow filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, noting in court papers it has more than $1.7 billion in liabilities, compared with $2.9 billion in assets.

