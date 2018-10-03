FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt retailer Brookstone says buyers to keep airport stores open

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Brand licensor Bluestar Alliance LLC and electronics manufacturer Apex Digital Inc emerged as the winning bidders for bankrupt gadget retailer Brookstone, which announced the results of its four-day auction on Tuesday.

Brookstone said in a statement that it values the bid by Bluestar and Apex at between $66 million and $74 million, including the waiver of roughly $85 million to $126 million in secured and unsecured debt by its owner and a large creditor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ng4peZ

