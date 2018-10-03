Bankrupt retailer Brookstone says buyers to keep airport stores open

Brand licensor Bluestar Alliance LLC and electronics manufacturer Apex Digital Inc emerged as the winning bidders for bankrupt gadget retailer Brookstone, which announced the results of its four-day auction on Tuesday.

Brookstone said in a statement that it values the bid by Bluestar and Apex at between $66 million and $74 million, including the waiver of roughly $85 million to $126 million in secured and unsecured debt by its owner and a large creditor.

