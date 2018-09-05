FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bankruptcy watchdog objects to Brookstone's stalking-horse deal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog on Wednesday objected to gadget retailer Brookstone’s push for a court order on Thursday that would approve its deal for a so-called stalking horse bidder, citing concerns about $1.2 million in potential costs.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara’s office in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it is specifically concerned about a $900,000 fee and an expense reimbursement of $300,000 in Brookstone’s arrangement with brand licensor Bluestar Alliance LLC to serve as a stalking-horse bidder.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CuZQwW

