September 4, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gadget retailer Brookstone looks to secure stalking-horse bid

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Citing the need to meet a deadline in its bankruptcy loan’s terms, gadgets and gifts retailer Brookstone is seeking a court order to lock in a so-called stalking-horse bidder for its intellectual property by the end of this week.

Brookstone, known for selling gadgets like beanies with built-in headphones and shiatsu-massage devices, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early August and last Monday announced it had a stalking-horse bid, which puts a floor on offers, for $35 million from brand licensor Authentic Brands Group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NimYDh

