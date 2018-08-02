FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 2, 2018 / 10:00 PM / in 35 minutes

Retailer Brookstone returns to bankruptcy to shed its mall stores

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Gift and gadget retailer Brookstone on Thursday filed for bankruptcy for the second time in four years, saying it plans to close its remaining shopping mall stores and focus on its airport, online and wholesale businesses.

The Merrimack, New Hampshire-headquartered company, known for selling gadgets like beanies with built-in headphones and shiatsu-massaging devices, said in its Chapter 11 petition filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that sales at its remaining 101 mall stores had been hit by the growth of online shopping.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LZd8pd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.