September 25, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. trustee concerned about bankrupt Brookstone's healthcare payments

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Citing concerns about Brookstone’s healthcare payments, the U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog on Monday lodged its second objection this month against the gadget retailer’s bid for court approval of its stalking-horse bidder.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara’s office in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it is not clear the retailer known for selling gadgets such as beanies with built-in headphones has made allowance to fully pay healthcare claims that have accrued since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early August.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DtKgCz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
