July 27, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. to oversee bankruptcy stemming from Buck Rogers rights fight

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge has appointed a government trustee to oversee the bankruptcy of a family trust that is engaged in two lawsuits over ownership of science fiction hero Buck Rogers.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Deller for the Western District of Pennsylvania said on Wednesday the Dille family trust’s failure to respond to discovery requests from another trust and a movie producer regarding its finances, assets and plans for selling assets warranted the appointment of a trustee.

