IN BRIEF: California Resources junior creditors balk at $1.3 billion financing

California Resources Corporation’s junior creditors are urging a judge to reject the oil producer’s $1.1 billion bankruptcy financing package unless the company eliminates some of the proposed perks for lenders.

The financing, which is comprised of a $483 million senior facility and a $650 million junior facility, is intended to fund California Resources’ reorganization process. The company filed for bankruptcy in July after years of struggling with the heavy debt load it acquired through its 2014 spinoff from Occidental Petroleum.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kRI9dl