With California Pizza Kitchen, Kirkland notches another big name bankruptcy

Kirkland & Ellis has added California Pizza Kitchen to its list of high-profile Chapter 11 clients as the restaurant chain seeks a quick turnaround in a Texas bankruptcy court.

The law firm, whose pandemic-era bankruptcy clients also include J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and Ann Taylor’s parent company Ascena Retail Group, is joined by Jackson Walker as local counsel to CPK. The debtor also hired Guggenheim Securities and Alvarez & Marsal as financial and restructuring advisors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30eNN0K