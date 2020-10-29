IN BRIEF: California Pizza Kitchen OK'd to exit bankruptcy in early November

California Pizza Kitchen has secured court approval of its reorganization plan and expects to emerge from bankruptcy in early November.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on the plan during a telephonic hearing on Thursday afternoon. The pizza restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy in July in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas with $403 million in debt.

