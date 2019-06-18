Coal producer Cambrian files for Ch. 11 as thermal coal demand wanes

Coal producer Cambrian Holding Co Inc sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after suffering four consecutive years of net losses as U.S. coal consumption continues to shrink.

Cambrian President J. Mark Campbell in a filing on Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky said several factors produced “liquidity challenges” for the company and pushed it to hire Frost Brown Todd as bankruptcy counsel while it looks for buyers.

