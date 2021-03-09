Plastics recycler CarbonLite OK'd to tap four bankruptcy loans

Plastics recycler CarbonLite Holdings LLC on Tuesday secured approval, on an interim basis, of four separate loans totaling $78.5 million to fund its bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the financing during CarbonLite’s first hearing since filing for Chapter 11 protection on Monday. The company, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, blamed low output at its facilities, high operating expenses and high interest rates on its debt obligations, as well as pandemic-related construction delays at one facility, for its financial strain.

