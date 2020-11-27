Ex-bankruptcy judge Kevin Carey on courts, COVID, and judicial pet peeves

Kevin Carey, after 18 years as a bankruptcy judge in Delaware and Pennsylvania, is now one year into his role as a partner at Hogan Lovells. Best known for presiding over Tribune Co’s bankruptcy, Carey now spends his time advising companies and creditors in domestic and cross-border insolvencies and mediating complex Chapter 11 disputes, including the ongoing Boy Scouts of America case.

Carey was a judge during the Great Recession. His experience overseeing a bankruptcy court during some of the country’s most tumultuous times in recent memory has given him unique insight on how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will impact courts and the restructuring world as a whole.

