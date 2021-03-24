CBL & Associates reveals key bankruptcy deal with lenders

Mall operator CBL & Associates Properties has reached a deal with lenders it had been battling in court for months, largely paving a path for it to exit bankruptcy before the end of the year.

CBL attorney Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges announced the deal during a remote status conference before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston on Wednesday. The deal allows the company and its lenders, which are led by Wells Fargo & Co and represented by Jones Day, to halt their trial over the lenders’ efforts to assert control over CBL’s assets and operations, which began in February.

