CBL says 'stakes couldn't be higher' in lender fight over future in bankruptcy

CBL & Associates Properties Inc on Wednesday urged a bankruptcy judge to reject senior lenders’ efforts to assert control over the mall operators’ assets and operations, saying its ability to reorganize in Chapter 11 is at stake.

The statements from CBL attorney, Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges, came during opening arguments in a virtual trial before Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston over lender claims that a series of alleged defaults on the loan documents gave them the right to take over certain subsidiaries and collect revenues directly from tenants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YH5aWn