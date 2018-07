Bankrupt printer Cenveo Inc will get $5.5 million in cash from the U.S. government under terms of a deal ending the publicly-traded company’s work on the 2020 Census, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

In the papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, Cenveo argued for an order approving the agreement, which the company said does not affect its other work for the federal government.