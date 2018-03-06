Brawl over examiner between bankrupt Cenveo, noteholder intensifies

Investment firm Brigade Capital Management redoubled its efforts on Monday to open a probe into how printing company Cenveo Inc went bankrupt, arguing in court papers for an order tapping a neutral investigator given the bad blood between them.

Brigade, a Cenveo noteholder that has not signed on to the company’s restructuring support agreement, said it was well within its rights to demand as it did last month an independent examiner to probe the company’s affairs.

