March 7, 2018 / 1:16 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Cenveo Ch. 11 gets examiner to back up unsecured creditors' probe

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

An independent examiner has been appointed in the bankruptcy of Cenveo Inc but primary responsibility for investigating the printing company will fall to its official committee of unsecured creditors, a lawyer for the committee said on Tuesday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain took up the contentious examiner request at a Tuesday hearing and opted to have a senior-level bankruptcy attorney serve as examiner but in a limited capacity, said Ken Rosen of Lowenstein Sandler.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HbX1yl

