The chairman and chief executive of Cenveo Inc will resign when the publicly traded printer emerges from bankruptcy, the company said ahead of a hearing on Thursday where it will seek an order approving its disclosures for its reorganization plan.

Cenveo in a statement on Tuesday said Robert Burton Sr will be succeeded as CEO by his son Robert Burton Jr.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jy7R6U